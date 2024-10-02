Adani’s Dharavi Project Gets Boost With State Land Approval

Pedestrians at a market in the Dharavi district in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's plans to revamp Mumbai's famed Dharavi slum - one of the worlds largest urban renewal projects - could offer a blueprint for how to spur investment into sprawling informal settlements. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- India’s Maharashtra state approved the acquisition of 256 acres of salt-pan land in the north-east of Mumbai in a boost to the Adani Group’s project to redevelop Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums.

The salt-pan land will be acquired from the central government and leased to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt, which is rehabilitating the 620-acre neighborhood in the heart of the financial capital, according to a Sept. 30 release from the state’s cabinet.

The land will be used to build low-cost and affordable housing for residents of Dharavi who will need to be relocated from the densely packed slum cluster. A survey of existing residents and businesses is being done to determine who would be rehoused in Dharavi or be relocated.

Some residents of Dharavi are opposed to the project and the ongoing survey, while the largest opposition party in Maharashtra has said that it will scrap the agreement with the Adani Group if voted into power in upcoming state elections.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.