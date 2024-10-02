Swedish private equity firm Altor buying hockey equipment company CCM

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

MONTREAL — Swedish private equity firm Altor says it has signed a deal to acquire a significant majority stake in hockey equipment maker CCM Hockey from Birch Hill Equity Partners.

Under the deal, CCM’s management will also reinvest in the company. Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Altor says it will support CCM and existing management to accelerate and unlock growth opportunities.

CCM was established in 1899 and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment, accessories, figure skates and apparel.

Star players using CCM gear include Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Thatcher Demko and Sarah Nurse.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.