Africa CDC Says Urgent Mpox Intervention Needed in Kinshasa

(Bloomberg) -- The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said mpox is spreading rapidly in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa, a city of 17 million people, and an urgent intervention is needed.

So far 616 suspected cases have been recorded in the city of which 171 have been confirmed, the Africa CDC said in a presentation on Thursday. While no deaths have been recorded the outbreak is being driven by both clade Ia, which has been circulating for decades and the newer more infectious sub-variant, clade Ib.

Mpox has now also been recorded in Ghana, bringing to 16 the number of African nations affected, Jean Kaseya, the head of the Africa CDC, said.

