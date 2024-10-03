Blue Owl in Talks to Buy IPI Partners for About $1 Billion

A visitor takes photographs of the Manhattan skyline from Gantry Plaza State Park in the Long Island City neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. New York's apartment market has become super competitive as rent prices set records and vacancies stay low. Photographer: Ismail Ferdous/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. is in talks to acquire IPI Partners, a firm that invests in data centers and other digital infrastructure, for about $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

A deal, should it be finalized, could be announced this month, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Terms could change and talks could still fall apart.

A spokesman for Blue Owl, based in New York, declined to comment. Chicago-based IPI didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

IPI, led by managing partner Matt A’Hearn, is a joint venture of Iconiq Capital and Iron Point Partners, its website shows. Iconiq and Iron Point didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Blue Owl has added assets under management across credit, insurance and real estate through recent acquisitions. The firm this week said it completed its acquisition of Atalaya Capital Management, and earlier this year it bought Kuvare Asset Management and Prima Capital Advisors. Blue Owl has more than $192 billion in assets under management, its website shows.

Alternative-asset managers have increasingly sought to diversify their product offerings amid interest from investors, known as limited partners, in shrinking the number of firms to which they allocate capital.

