Workers picket outside a Boeing Co. facility during a strike in Everett, Washington, on Sept. 16.

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is set to resume mediated negotiations on Monday with its largest union in a bid to end a crippling three-week strike by 33,000 factory workers.

The talks will resume at 9 a.m. Pacific time on Monday, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said in a statement on Friday. The sides have been at an impasse since negotiations broke down on Sept. 27.

