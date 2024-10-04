French Industrial Production Beats Expectations

(Bloomberg) -- French industrial production rose more than expected in August, in a boost to the new government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier as it prepares next year’s budget. The increase was 1.4% compared with the previous month, according to data from statistics agency Insee, well above the 0.3% median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The performance was driven by the fabrication of industrial products, especially in the pharmaceutical sector.

