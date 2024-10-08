Aide to New York Mayor Eric Adams Charged With Witness Tampering

(Bloomberg) -- An official in New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration who had just stepped down was charged with witness tampering and destruction of evidence.

Mohamed Bahi, 40, was charged with urging an unidentified Turkish construction company head and four employees of the company to lie to the Federal Bureau of Investigation in a probe of alleged straw donor contributions to Adams’ 2021 campaign.

Bahi resigned from his job as a senior community liaison on Monday. He was arrested and charged Tuesday with single counts of witness tampering and destruction of records, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Bahi was expected to appear in Manhattan federal court later on Tuesday.

Adams has been indicted on corruption charges amid a widespread criminal probe in which top City Hall aides have had their homes searched and phones seized by investigators. He has pleaded not guilty and is free without bail.

The case is US v. Bahi, 24-mg-03535, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

