EM Currency Traders Zero in on US Election, Driving Volatility

(Bloomberg) -- The US presidential election is starting to give emerging-market investors the jitters, judging by the most sustained increase in currency volatility in six years.

One-month implied volatility in developing-nation currencies, derived from options prices, has climbed for eight successive days, according to a JPMorgan Chase & Co. index.

That’s the longest streak since January 2019, highlighting a degree of nervousness among traders ahead of the Nov. 5 vote that is putting the Covid-19 pandemic, elevated inflation and over a dozen debt defaults in the shade.

The candidates — former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris — are expected to affect emerging-market assets differently.

A Harris presidency would likely result in policy continuity, limiting potential market volatility, which could support risk assets and likely trigger a relief rally, strategists at UBS Group AG wrote in a note to clients. Conversely, a Trump victory would probably be more disruptive as investors reassess risks tied to his trade policies as well as geopolitics, potentially causing additional further volatility in developing-nation currencies.

The election uncertainty comes after these currencies capped a three-month rally spurred by a dovish Federal Reserve and the weakening dollar. But recent strength in the US labor market dampens the likelihood of another outsized interest-rate cut, and fears of more expansive fiscal policy following the US election — and the potential for higher interest rates for longer — are spooking investors.

JPMorgan’s measure of future currency volatility rose above 10 percentage points on Monday, its highest level since May 2023. It widened its gap over a similar gauge of currency turbulence in the Group of Seven advanced nations to the most since early June. MSCI’s EM Currency Index fell for a fifth day, marking its longest losing streak since July.

“We believe this is due to the uncertainties regarding US elections, with hedges being put on and volatility being bid up,” said Phoenix Kalen, head of emerging-markets research at Societe Generale SA’s London Branch.

“There have been more indications that the race is still neck-and-neck, with Trump gaining ground in some polls,” Kalen said.

