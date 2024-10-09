Baxter’s Helene-Damaged IV Fluid Plant to Restart Production by Year’s End

(Bloomberg) -- Baxter International Inc. expects to resume production this year at a North Carolina plant that’s a major supplier of intravenous fluids for the US after it was shut down last month because of damage from Hurricane Helene.

Baxter’s goal is to restart manufacturing “in phases” at the plant, the company’s largest, and allow hospitals to resume ordering normal amounts of certain products by the end of 2024, according to a statement Wednesday on its website.

The plant supplies about 60% of IV solutions for US hospitals, which are used in many procedures, according to the American Hospital Association. The site took on water from the hurricane, and some hospitals have been postponing elective procedures since Baxter began limiting shipments of its products.

Other drugmakers that manufacture similar products have been increasing output, including B Braun SE and ICU Medical Inc., according to the companies. The Department of Health and Human Services has been in communication with Baxter and other manufacturers to address gaps in supplies, according to a letter from Secretary Xavier Becerra to health-care organizations.

Currently, Baxter is shipping regular amounts of its products from the plant to children’s hospitals and limiting orders for some other products at 60% of normal, the company said.

Baxter shares rose 1.8% as of 11:17 a.m. in New York.

