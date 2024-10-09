Blackstone Provides $600 Million Private Credit Loan to Acuity

The Blackstone headquarters in New York, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Blackstone Inc. released earnings figures on January 25. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. has provided a $600 million private credit loan to Acuity Knowledge Partners, a research and data company owned by Permira Holdings LLP., according to a person familiar with the matter.

The loan refinances Acuity’s existing debt and is structured as a unitranche, which is a blend of senior and junior debt, the person said, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

A spokesperson for Blackstone said the loan has closed when asked, but declined to give any details. Permira acquired Acuity in January 2023 from Equistone Partners Europe Ltd. for an undisclosed price.

Permira declined to comment, while Acuity didn’t respond to request for comment outside their business hours.

