Crypto Firms Charged With Market Manipulation in US Sting

(Bloomberg) -- Three cryptocurrency companies and about a dozen individuals were charged with market manipulation and fraud as part of an investigation by US authorities that included setting up a fake crypto firm and digital token.

ZM Quant, CLS Global and MyTrade offered to make fake trades to boost the price of the made-up token, federal prosecutors in Boston said Wednesday in a press release. The crypto company that was created for US authorities was called NexFundAI.

Among those charged was Aleksei Andriunin of Gotbit Consulting LLC, who was arrested in Portugal on Oct. 8 and is awaiting extradition, the government said. Gotbit made tens of millions of dollars by providing market manipulation services, according to prosecutors. Others charged were associated with a token called Saitama, prosecutors said.

It’s not clear whether all of the people charged had dealings with the company set up for US authorities.

