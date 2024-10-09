South Africa Publishes Visa Reforms Aimed at Attracting Skills

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s government published a series of reforms of the nation’s work-visa regulations that are aimed at attracting more professionals to its skills-starved economy.
The Department of Home Affairs said details of the remote work visitor visa and the points-based system for work visas were announced in the official Government Gazette on Wednesday, according to a statement published on its website.
“The gazetting of all required elements for the remote work visitor visa and the new points-based system for work visas amounts to the single most progressive and pro-jobs regulatory reform South Africa has seen in decades,” Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said in a statement.
