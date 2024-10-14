Lundbeck to Buy Longboard Pharmaceuticals in $2.6 Billion Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Danish pharmaceutical company H. Lundbeck A/S has agreed to acquire Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal with an equity value of $2.6 billion.

Lundbeck is offering shareholders in Longboard $60 per share in cash in a transaction which has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, according to a statement.

Lundbeck specializes in treatments for brain diseases. It said the proposed acquisition of Longboard, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, will boost its development pipeline in neuro-rare conditions.

Longboard’s main drug in development is bexicaserin, which is a potential blockbuster treatment for developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, an area of high unmet need.

Lundbeck shares fell as much as 5.9% following the news. Longboard Pharmaceuticals rose as much as 52% in premarket trading on Monday.

