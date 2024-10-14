NJ Transit Light Rail Crash Kills Operator; 23 Passengers Hurt

UNITED STATES - JULY 22: New Jersey Transit's new River Line train approaches the Entertainment Center stop at the Tweeter Center in Camden, New Jersey, on Friday, July 22, 2005. (Photo by Mike Mergen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- A New Jersey Transit light-rail train operator died and 23 passengers were hurt early Monday after the lead car hit a tree which fell onto the tracks.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. ET when the southbound train from Trenton hit a tree just north of Roebling Station in Florence, New Jersey, according to an emailed statement from NJ Transit. That’s about 10 miles from Trenton, the state’s capital.

Of the 23 hurt passengers, all suffered non-life threatening injuries and most were minor, according to the statement. The other 19 passengers on board at the time of the crash were transported by bus. Substitute bus service between Trenton and Florence on the River Line is being provided.

