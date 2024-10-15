General Atlantic Nears Deal to Buy Stake in Tech Firm Kyriba

(Bloomberg) -- General Atlantic is close to buying a minority stake in US treasury-management software provider Kyriba Corp. from Bridgepoint Group Plc, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The deal values the San Diego-based company at more than $3 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. General Atlantic emerged as the likeliest investor for a minority stake in Kyriba after beating out rival buyout funds, the people said.

Bridgepoint plans to re-invest in Kyriba and remain its majority shareholder, the people said. An announcement could come as soon as this week, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and could still be delayed, according to the people. Representatives for Bridgepoint and General Atlantic declined to comment.

Bridgepoint took majority control of Kyriba in 2019 for $1.2 billion. The London-listed firm considered a sale of the software provider about two years ago, Bloomberg News reported at the time. Bridgepoint launched an auction process this year to explore bids for all or part of the company, the people said.

Kyriba helps corporate finance executives manage foreign exchange processes, improve financial controls and reduce fraud risks through intelligence and financial automation. It serves nearly 3,000 clients in 170 countries, according to its website. Spotify Technology SA, Societe Generale SA and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. are among its clients.

