QIA Is Said to Join $50 Million Funding Round for UFC Rival Group One

(Bloomberg) -- Group One Holdings, the company behind mixed martial arts brand One Championship, raised at least $50 million from investors including Qatar Investment Authority, according to people familiar with the matter.

The round gives Group One a valuation of at least $1.35 billion, one of the people said. That is similar to the post-money valuation from a previous round in 2022, which QIA led with Guggenheim Investments.

A representative for Group One confirmed the latest fundraising round, but declined to comment on the amount or name the investors. QIA declined to comment.

Group One, a rival of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s Ultimate Fighting Championship, agreed a multiyear partnership with Qatar’s BeIN Media Group in 2022 to broadcast events across the Middle East and North Africa. It signed another with Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Video to show at least a dozen events annually in the US and Canada.

“The company is on the verge of profitability after a decade of investing in the global brand, live events, world-class athlete roster and broadcast partnerships,” said Hua Fung Teh, co-founder and president of Group One.

The company has been considering an initial public offering in the US when conditions suit, Bloomberg News previously reported. Group One describes itself as Asia’s largest global sports media platform. It also runs One Esports.

Sign up for Bloomberg’s Business of Sports newsletter for the context you need on the collision of power, money and sports, from the latest deals to the newest stakeholders. Delivered weekly.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.