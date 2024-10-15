Security Company Mitie Boosted by Response to UK Summer Riots

(Bloomberg) -- Security provider Mitie Plc has benefited from its role in tackling riots that spread across England in the summer, it said Tuesday.

The outsourcer’s organic revenue rose 7% in the six months ended Sept. 30 partly due to the “surge response” it provided to the Home Office during the summer, according to a trading update.

A spokesperson for Mitie confirmed revenue was lifted by its work during the riots and said the company had built “a strong track record for being able to stand up large teams at short notice, including to protect national safety.”

Over 1,000 rioters were arrested across England in August, with the violence partly blamed on online misinformation after three girls were murdered in Southport, northwest England. The disorder, which saw shops vandalized and looted, eventually subsided after widespread arrests and swift sentences handed out to offenders.

