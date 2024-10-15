South Korea’s Cooling Memory Chip Prices Hint at a Peaking Out

(Bloomberg) -- Price gains for South Korea’s memory-chip exports slowed last month in a potential early warning signal for a global semiconductor industry riding booming demand for artificial intelligence technology.

The rise in prices for dynamic random access memory decelerated for a second straight month, Bank of Korea data showed Tuesday. Nand flash, the other type of memory that is less lucrative, also saw price gains easing after they plateaued in August.

South Korea is the world’s biggest exporter of memory chips supporting computer processors that power AI. The nation’s economy has long shown a tendency to move in tandem with the performance of its memory-chip producers.

