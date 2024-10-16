ASML CEO Sees Slow Chip Recovery Extending ‘Well Into 2025’

(Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet said he expects a slow chip market recovery to extend “well into 2025,” following disappointing third-quarter earnings that sparked a broad selloff across the semiconductor industry.

The slow recovery in demand has led to “customer cautiousness and some pushouts in their investments,” Fouquet said in a call with investors on Wednesday. The outlook led ASML to slash its earnings guidance, despite Fouquet saying that the artificial intelligence boom, energy transition and electrification continue to provide strong upside.

Fouquet, who took the helm at ASML in April, is facing one of the most tumultuous periods in the company’s history. The Dutch company, which makes the world’s most advanced chipmaking machines, has shed over €60 billion ($65 billion) in value since it reported bookings were less than half of what analysts expected on Tuesday.

ASML is a bellwether for the wider chip industry, and its weak results fueled concerns that the AI boom has failed to solve a broader slump in chips demand. It has a monopoly on making the machines that help companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. produce the most advanced chips that power everything from Apple Inc.’s smartphones to Nvidia Corp.’s AI accelerators.

The Dutch company cut its outlook for 2025, triggering a 16% decline in ASML’s share price on Tuesday in Amsterdam, the biggest since June 12, 1998. On Wednesday, it fell as much as 5.8% and surrendered its place as Europe’s most valuable technology company to software firm SAP SE. It has lost nearly a quarter of its value since Fouquet took over.

The weak results were amplified by the company mistakenly releasing its financial results a day earlier than scheduled. ASML published the release, which was expected on Wednesday, prematurely “due to a technical error,” it said in a separate statement. Fouquet apologized for the mistake during the call.

“This was very unfortunate,” he said.

ASML is facing pressure from multiple directions. While demand for the chips that power AI data centers remains strong, key customers including Intel Corp. and Samsung are struggling.

Intel, faced with shrinking sales and mounting losses, last month delayed new factories planned in Germany and Poland. Samsung issued an apology to investors this month for disappointing results after delays let competitors dominate the market for high-bandwidth memory chips used in AI.

Companies producing automotive and industrial chips, which often use ASML’s less advanced machinery, are also in a prolonged slump because their clients have too much inventory.

Meanwhile, the US and its allies are ratcheting up pressure on China, ASML’s biggest market, as Washington seeks to limit access to cutting edge chip technology. China accounted for €2.79 billion of sales in the third quarter, nearly half of ASML’s total.

ASML Chief Financial Officer Roger Dassen said in the call on Wednesday that the company expects China sales to account for about 20% of total revenue next year.

Last month, the Netherlands published new export control rules that made ASML apply for export licenses in The Hague instead of US for some of its older machines. That came after a Bloomberg News report that the Dutch government would limit some of ASML’s ability to repair and maintain its semiconductor equipment in China.

