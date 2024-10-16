Italy to Raise Capital Gains Tax on Bitcoin to 42% From 26%

(Bloomberg) -- Italy plans to raise the capital gains tax on Bitcoin to 42% from 26%, part of efforts to finance expensive election promises while cutting the fiscal deficit.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s cabinet made the move given the “phenomenon is spreading,” Deputy Finance Minister Maurizio Leo said during a conference call on Wednesday in reference to Bitcoin.

Earlier efforts by other countries to tax crypto trading haven’t always yielded much for state coffers. India imposed onerous digital-asset levies two years ago, only to see trading volumes shrivel up as local investors switched to offshore platforms to get around the taxes.

Italy’s announcement comes as the European Union is preparing to fully implement the bloc’s sweeping crypto regulations, a package known as MiCA, at the end of this year. It didn’t stop an advance in Bitcoin, which traded 1.8% higher as of 12 p.m. in London on Wednesday. The biggest token has jumped 17% in the past month.

