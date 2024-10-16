Sudanese Nationals Indicted for Alleged ‘Anonymous Sudan’ Roles

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seal outside the headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. U.S. authorities including the FBI this week announced two Islamic State militants, tied to beheadings and other acts of violence against Western hostages including four Americans, will face trial in federal court. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Two Sudanese nationals were indicted by US prosecutors for their alleged participation in a group known as “Anonymous Sudan” that conducted cyberattacks against governments and companies.

The targets of the distributed denial of service attacks, known as DDoS, included US airports, a major hospital in Los Angeles and US government agencies including the FBI, the Defense Department and the State Department, according to prosecutors.

Ahmed Salah Yousif Omer, 22, was accused of setting up and operating the DDoS attack infrastructure of Anonymous Sudan, in addition to posting messages on Telegram claiming credit for the attacks. Another defendant, Alaa Salah Yusuuf Omer, 27, would provide computer code and programming support, federal prosecutors said.

Anonymous Sudan’s DDoS tool was used to launch more than 35,000 attacks in about one year of operation, prosecutors said.

