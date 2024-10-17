BRP puts marine businesses up for sale as it looks to focus on powersports

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

VALCOURT, Que. — BRP Inc. has put its marine businesses up for sale as it looks to focus on its powersports operations. The company says it is looking to sell its Alumacraft, Manitou, Telwater and marine parts, accessories and apparel businesses.

The sale excludes its Sea-Doo personal watercraft, Sea-Doo Switch pontoons and jet propulsion systems.

BRP chief executive José Boisjoli says the company has built a solid foundation by investing in the development of innovative marine products and upgrading the production facilities.

He says the brands for sale can offer attractive value creation opportunities for a new owner.

BRP has hired National Bank Financial Inc. to help with the process.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.