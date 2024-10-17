Nokia Sales Miss Estimates as Turnaround Fails to Take Shape

A Quillion broadband chipset at the Nokia Oyj booth on the opening day of the Mobile World Congress at the Fira de Barcelona venue in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. The annual flagship mobile industry and technology event runs from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Nokia Oyj sales failed to meet analysts’ estimates in the third quarter, largely due to declining revenue from India after that country ended a major mobile network expansion last year.

Net sales fell 8% to €4.33 billion ($4.7 billion) in the quarter from a year earlier, the Espoo, Finland-based company said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts had been expecting €4.73 billion. Three-quarters of the sales decline was due to India, according to the company.

While Nokia kept its full-year adjusted operating profit guidance of €2.3 billion to €2.9 billion, it said the total was likely to be in the bottom-half of the range.

A recovery in sales is happening slower than expected, though that is being partially offset by an improving gross margin and cutting costs.

“I am optimistic we are now turning the corner in many parts of our business, even if some continue to experience market weakness,” Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said in the statement. The company has secured “several important deals in the quarter” in mobile networks.

The company secured a network equipment deal with Vodafone Idea Ltd. last month, and 5G tie-ups with TIM Brasil and Viettel Group in Vietnam.

Adjusted operating profit for the quarter was €454 million, beating an average analyst forecast of €445 million.

Nokia and its Nordic competitor Ericsson AB have been grappling with a weak equipment market as telecom operators delay or scale back expensive network upgrades.

Ericsson reported improved earnings earlier this week after its $14 billion infrastructure deal with AT&T Inc. helped drive third-quarter earnings.

Nokia has been making efforts to diversify its customer base, most notably by acquiring Infinera Corp., which specializes in networking products for data centers, and selling its subsea cable division. Bloomberg News previously reported that Nokia is also looking at options to sell off its mobile equipment division, although talks are at a very early stage and may not result in a deal.

Lundmark has been trying to convince investors of a turnaround since taking the reins at Nokia four years ago, slashing thousands of jobs and streamlining operations to cut costs.

Nokia’s shares are up 33% this year through Wednesday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.