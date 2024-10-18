Cigna Resumes Merger Discussions with Humana After Talks Ended Last Year

A Humana office in Louisville, Kentucky, US, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Humana Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on August 2.

(Bloomberg) -- Cigna Group has revived efforts to combine with its smaller rival Humana Inc. after merger talks fell apart late last year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The two health insurance giants have held informal discussions recently about a potential deal, said the people who asked to not be identified because the talks aren’t public. The discussions are in early stages, they added.

Shares of Humana were up 4.3% after the close of regular trading Friday, while Cigna fell about 3.4%.

Cigna is looking to close the sale of its Medicare Advantage business in the coming weeks before committing to any other transactions, one of the people said.

No decision has been made and Cigna or Humana could opt to push any deal past the new year or decide against pursuing one altogether, the people said.

Representatives for Cigna and Humana declined to comment.

Humana, whose stock had fallen 42% this year, closed at $267.14 a share in regular trading in New York Friday, giving the company a market value of about $32 billion. Cigna’s late-trading losses compounded a an earlier 4.9% drop to $336 share, giving the company a market value of $94 billion.

Cigna Group and Humana held talks to combine last year, but Cigna walked away after failing to agree on a price, Bloomberg News reported in December.

