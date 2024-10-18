Citadel Hires Apple’s Top Recruiting Executive as New People Chief

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s top recruiting executive is leaving to become the chief people officer at investment firm Citadel, according to people with knowledge of the matter, marking another major departure for the iPhone maker’s tumultuous human resources team.

Sjoerd Gehring, a vice president who oversaw Apple talent management, immigration, recruiting and administration of its global HR team, is joining the Miami-based hedge fund next month, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the news hasn’t been shared publicly.

The move comes the same week that the company told employees that Gehring’s boss — Chief People Officer Carol Surface — is departing after just about 18 months in the job. At Citadel, Gehring will replace Matt Jahansouz, who left the firm last month.

Citadel Chief Operating Officer Gerald Beeson informed employees about the move, saying that “Sjoerd will spearhead our efforts to attract top candidates from around the world and help them build extraordinary careers at Citadel matching their merit and ambition.” Beeson added that the company is “committed to hiring and developing exceptional talent,” according to the letter, which was seen by Bloomberg.

Spokespeople for Citadel and Apple declined to comment.

For Citadel, the Gehring hire is a coup. He was highly respected at Apple in his roughly six years at the company. Prior to his work at the iPhone maker, he “led recruiting and employee experience for Johnson & Johnson and, earlier in his career, served for a decade at Accenture, where he led its Talent Innovation Lab,” Beeson said in the memo.

Citadel is known as the most profitable hedge fund and is run by billionaire Ken Griffin. While the firm is now based in Florida, Gehring will work out of the company’s New York offices.

At Apple, Surface is being replaced by Deirdre O’Brien, the company’s retail chief. O’Brien had overseen the HR duties until Surface was hired early last year and will retake that role.

Over the years, Apple has had a series of HR chiefs — some not staying in the job for long. That contrasts with other top positions at the company, where executives have served for years or even decades. Earlier this year, Apple’s head of diversity of inclusion retired and was replaced by a former Bank of America Corp. executive.

