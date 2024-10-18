FAA Starts New Boeing Review After Watchdog Seeks More Action

A Boeing Co. 777X airplane sits on the assembly floor at at the company's facility in Everett, Washington, U.S., on Wednesday, March 6, 2020. The Boeing 777X airplane is scheduled to make its first flight on January 23. Photographer: Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The US Federal Aviation Administration announced a new review into Boeing Co.’s safety processes, a week after a government watchdog said the agency needed to be more proactive in its oversight of the planemaker.

“This review is part of our aggressive oversight to ensure Boeing has the right tools to sustain lasting changes to its safety culture,” the agency said in a statement on Friday. The audit, which is expected to take three months, will focus on the company’s response time, the quality of its risk assessment, how it allocates resources and adherence to FAA rules.

A spokesperson for the FAA said it will be conducting such reviews periodically to ensure the agency is getting timely data from the company.

The announcement comes after the US Transportation Department’s office of inspector general released a damning report that found the FAA’s processes for identifying and resolving production issues at Boeing were ineffective. Lawmakers have also questioned whether the oversight has been strong enough after a door-sized fuselage panel blew off a Boeing plane shortly after takeoff in January.

Since that incident, the FAA has increased its presence at Boeing by placing more inspectors on the ground at factories. FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker has said the agency is seeking to adopt a more proactive stance to assessing and mitigating risks.

