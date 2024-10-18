Swiss Health Reform Gains Support But Could Yet Fail, Poll Shows

(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland‘s planned health-care reform is gaining support in polls ahead of a plebiscite next month, but canvassers caution it’s still not sure to pass.

The vote centers on the question of whether inpatient and outpatient treatment should be funded in the same way. So far, Swiss cantons — the country’s states — only pitch in on hospitalizations, while all other forms of medical care are entirely funded by insurers. The proposal on the ballot would require the cantons to contribute in all cases.

In a poll conducted for public broadcaster SRG SSR published on Friday, 61% of respondents said they will or are probably going to vote yes. That’s significantly more than in a survey last week, but the polling company said it can’t yet give a reliable prediction for the Nov. 24 ballot.

“The early voting intentions are only partially supported by arguments,” gfs.bern said. “This leaves plenty of scope for opinion to be formed in the final weeks.”

A separate proposal to expand Switzerland’s highway network at key choke points lost approval and is now only favored by 51% of voters. Two other plans on the ballot envisioning changes to rental law gained support.

