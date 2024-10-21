SAP Cloud Revenue Up 25% in Quarter as German Economy Stalls

Signage of SAP SE at the SAP Labs India Pvt. office in Bengaluru, India, on Thursday, on April 27, 2023. Global capability centers have evolved far beyond tech support, but their growth presents challenges for multinationals and Indian cities alike. Photographer: Aparna Jayakumar/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- SAP SE’s cloud revenue grew by 25% in the third quarter, as Europe’s biggest software company bucked economic headwinds in its home country and pushed customers to transition away from locally-installed legacy systems.

Cloud revenue rose from a year earlier to €4.35 billion ($4.7 billion), the Walldorf, Germany-based company said in a statement on Monday. That compares with the average estimate of €4.36 billion of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

SAP has prospered even as Germany’s economy stalls, with gross domestic product forecast to contract for a consecutive second year in 2024. The software company’s customers are shifting to the cloud, where it offers artificial intelligence business services. Cloud business promises higher average spending per client than its legacy on-premise software.

Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein is seeking to accelerate the shift to the cloud, in part using a new AI-focused strategy announced early this year. About 30% of cloud deals in the third quarter contained business AI use cases, Klein said on a call with journalists after the results.

Around 10,000 jobs will be impacted as part of the restructuring, which cost €2.8 billion in the first nine months.

SAP shares have risen 51% so far this year. SAP’s American depositary receipts rose 4.5% in late trading after markets in New York closed.

The company’s cloud backlog, which reflects revenue that will be booked over the next twelve months, grew 25% to €15.4 billion.

SAP raised its 2024 outlook for some financial metrics, including free cash flow, which is now seen at €3.5 billion to €4 billion, from about €3.5 billion previously. Its guidance for 2024 cloud revenue remains €17 billion to €17.3 billion at constant currencies, up 24% to 27%.

The growth comes even as there’s been high turnover at the executive board. Chief Marketing Officer Julia White and Chief Revenue Officer Scott Russell left the company in August. Chief Technology Officer Jürgen Müller departed last month and faces a criminal probe from German prosecutors over inappropriate conduct.

SAP is also facing a civil investigation in the US, its biggest market. The Justice Department is looking into whether the company illegally conspired with product reseller Carahsoft Technology Corp. to fix prices with almost 100 government agencies, Bloomberg News reported this month.

