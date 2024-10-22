GE Aerospace Boosts Profit Outlook on Strength in Order Book

(Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. reported a jump in third-quarter profit and raised its full-year guidance as the jet engine maker continues to capitalize on its strong order book and maintenance services business.

The manufacturer, known as GE Aerospace, reported adjusted earnings of $1.15 a share in the period, according to a statement Tuesday. That’s slightly higher than the $1.13 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Adjusted sales were $8.9 billion, short of analysts’ expectation for $9 billion.

GE Aerospace now anticipates adjusted earnings of as much as $4.35 a share this year, up from a prior forecast of no more than $4.20. Its free cash flow guidance was also raised.

The improving outlook shows how the company is adapting to volatility in an industry beset by supply-chain woes and persistent issues at planemaker Boeing Co. GE Aerospace became an independent company in April after the spinoff of GE’s former energy-related businesses, completing a long-planned breakup of the storied conglomerate.

Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said GE Aerospace is focused on improving output of aircraft engines without sacrificing safety or quality. “While there’s more work to do, we made meaningful progress with engine deliveries improving more than 20% sequentially while also expanding aftermarket capacity,” he said in the statement.

The commercial engines and services business continued its steady performance. Orders last quarter were up 29% over the same period in 2023, while services grew 10% on the back of higher spare parts sales, increasing shop visits and improved pricing, the company said.

Results in the defense and propulsion operations were mixed, with revenue up 2%. Profit was down 18% to $220 million, hurt in part by inflation.

Its shares swung between gains and losses in early trading, declining 1.2% as of 6:34 a.m. in New York. The stock had surged 91% this year through Monday’s close, far outpacing the 23% gain in the S&P 500 Index.

Supply-Chain Challenges

GE Aerospace’s recent supplier challenges stem in part from struggles by smaller manufacturers to replace skilled laborers that retired or quit during the pandemic. The company recently had a shortfall in Leap engine deliveries to Airbus SE due a lack of high-pressure turbine blades.

While GE Aerospace cut its output increase for the Leap to 5% in July, the shortfall may extend the service life of its predecessor engine, the CFM56. That stands to provide a boost to the company’s maintenance business.

In August, GE Aerospace finalized an agreement with the Polish Ministry of National Defense for the expected purchase of 96 Boeing helicopters powered by GE Aerospace’s T700 engines.

GE Aerospace has continued a plan to exit certain assets and resolve lingering issues with its legacy business lines. The company recorded a pretax gain of $341 million as it completed the sale of its licensing business to Dolby Laboratories. It also reported a pretax charge of $328 million related to an agreement in principle to settle a legacy shareholder lawsuit.

