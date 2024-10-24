Rogers Communications reports $526M third-quarter profit, up from loss a year ago

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $526 million compared with a loss a year ago.
The company says the profit amounted to 98 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
The result compared with a loss of $99 million or 20 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $5.13 billion, up from $5.09 billion a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Rogers says it earned $1.42 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.27 per diluted share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.36 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.
