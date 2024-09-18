Corus announces two new lifestyle networks after Rogers scoops Food Network and HGTV

Mike Vinokur, portfolio manager at MV Wealth Partners with iA Private Wealth, joins BNN Bloomberg to share his outlook on the markets.

Corus Entertainment has announced two new lifestyle brands following the loss of Canadian content rights for Food Network and HGTV to Rogers Communications Inc.

Flavour Network and Home Network will launch Dec. 30, offering a blend of original Canadian programming and international content acquired through new and expanded licensing agreements.

The broadcaster says original shows that were meant for Food Network Canada and HGTV Canada will air on the new networks.

That includes new seasons of “Renovation Resort,” Scott McGillivray’s “Scott’s Vacation House Rules” and Pamela Anderson’s “Pamela’s Garden of Eden.” Flavour Network will also carry Anderson’s new series “Cooking with Love,” as well as returning shows “Top Chef Canada” and “Carnival Eats.”

Home Network will air fresh titles including “Building Baeumler” with Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, “Rentovation” with Natalie Chong and “The Big Burger Battle” with Andrew Phung.

Corus announced in June that it will lose the rights to several key Warner Bros. Discovery brands including HGTV, Food Network, Cooking Channel, Magnolia Network and OWN at the end of the year. Those brands move to Rogers in January.

Corus says Flavour Network and Home Network will replace the current channel positions of Food Network Canada and HGTV Canada next year.

The broadcaster says more programming details and new series will be announced later this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2024.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press