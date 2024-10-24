Trump Vows to Fire Special Counsel; Beyoncé to Rally With Harris

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump vowed to fire Special Counsel Jack Smith if he returns to the White House as he looked to mobilize his base ahead of a western swing-state blitz, with early voting already underway in several battlegrounds.

Kamala Harris is also looking to energize supporters, enlisting musical superstars Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen during trips to Georgia and Texas. The trips come with less than two weeks until Election Day as the candidates look to deliver closing arguments and peel away any remaining undecided voters.

Polls show a razor-tight race with a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey released Wednesday finding Trump and Harris statistically tied among likely voters in each of the seven swing states.

Here’s how the race is shaping up:

Trump Threatens Special Counsel

Former President Trump said Thursday that if reelected he would fire Smith on his first day at the White House.

Asked by Hugh Hewitt on the conservative radio host’s show if he would first pardon himself or fire Smith, the former president — who is facing multiple criminal cases — called it an “easy” decision.

“I would fire him within two seconds,” Trump said.

Smith is leading two cases against Trump, one in Washington where the former president is charged with conspiring to obstruct the 2020 presidential election, and one in Florida where he was charged with holding documents containing sensitive national security information after leaving the White House.

Hiring or firing a special counsel would fall to the attorney general. If he is returned to power, though, Trump could tap an attorney general to remove Smith.

Trump’s classified documents case has been dismissed, but Smith is appealing the decision. The special counsel is also pushing ahead in the election-interference case, where he filed revised charges after a US Supreme Court ruling that presidents enjoy at least some immunity from prosecution for official acts.

Springsteen, Beyoncé and Obama

Harris, meanwhile, is heading to Georgia where she’ll take part in a star-studded rally with former President Barack Obama and Springsteen aimed at boosting turnout in a crucial swing state.

On Friday, she’ll head to Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston for an event with the singer focused on abortion rights and aimed at bolstering the campaign of Democrat Colin Allred who is mounting a longshot bid to unseat Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

Thursday’s Georgia event will be the first time Harris is on the trail with the former president this campaign. Harris has enlisted Obama to help shore up support among Black male voters, a group that is staunchly Democratic but where Trump has made inroads by seizing on concerns about economic mobility.

Obama has rankled some by suggesting sexist motivations for not backing Harris, who is seeking to become the first woman — and first Black woman — president in US history.

Georgia is a state Trump lost narrowly to Biden in 2020, and where he is facing charges over alleged efforts to overturn the election result in the state, one of many legal challenges that included a felony conviction in New York in a separate case over hush-money payments.

West-Coast Blitz

Trump will hold a rally in Tempe, Arizona before heading to Las Vegas in Nevada for an event in the evening hosted by Turning Point Action, a conservative group founded by activist Charlie Kirk. Trump lost both states to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Arizona and Nevada also boast the largest Latino populations among the battleground states, according to a Pew Research Center analysis. Latinos are a traditionally crucial Democratic bloc whose support for that party’s ticket this cycle has softened, fueled in part by frustration with Biden’s economic record.

Trump and Republicans have targeted the group this year, highlighted by events such as a roundtable with Latino leaders the former president held earlier this week in South Florida.

In a worrisome sign for the Harris camp, a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released earlier this month found that while Harris has the edge among likely Hispanic voters in Arizona and Nevada, Trump is leading her among men from that group aged 18-34.

