UPS Returns to Profit Growth for First Time in Nearly Two Years

(Bloomberg) -- United Parcel Service Inc. returned to sales and profit growth for the first time in nearly two years as the company benefited from higher volumes, more profitable packages, and steadying labor costs.

The company highlighted a 6.5% increase in average daily US volume, pricing growth and additional USPS air cargo volume.

Adjusted third-quarter earnings were $1.76 per share, the company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts had predicted $1.63 per share on average, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue for the period came in line with analyst expectations of $22.2 billion.

The company lowered its consolidated revenue forecast to $91.1 billion from $93 billion, which had already been dropped last quarter from as much as $94.5 billion. UPS said it also completed its sale of Coyote Logistics to RXO in the quarter.

The company’s shares rose 6% in premarket trading in New York. Its stock was down 16% so far this year as of Wednesday’s close, compared to a 22% increase in the S&P 500.

“After a challenging 18-month period, our company returned to revenue and profit growth,” said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer.

Thursday’s earnings report marks the first period of year-over-year growth in adjusted earnings per share after six quarters of declines. The parcel industry has been under pressure from weak shipping demand since a fall from pandemic highs. Meanwhile, inflation-weary customers are shifting to cheaper shipping options, squeezing carriers profits. UPS has seen demand for next-day air shipping fall every year since 2021. In the meantime, low-margin shipments like those from e-commerce sites Shein and Temu are flooding the carrier’s network and utilizing its more economical SurePost option.

This quarter, the company was relieved of hefty upfront labor costs associated with the first year of its contract with the Teamsters, which reached its anniversary in August. It also added air cargo volume to its network thanks to a new agreement with the US Postal Service that went into effect Sept. 30.

To cut costs, the company in January revealed a plan to save $1 billion by eliminating 12,000 management jobs.

(Updates with details throughout)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.