Cryptocurrencies Dip After Report of US Probe of Tether

(Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrencies dipped across the board following a report that the US was investigating the issuer of the Tether stablecoin that underpins much of the trading in the digital asset world.

The US is investigating Tether Holdings Ltd. for possible violations of sanctions and anti-money-laundering rules, according to people familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported. Tether’s USDT token, which seeks to maintain a one-to-one peg with the dollar, dropped to around 99.81 cents.

Stablecoins play a crucial role as gateways to cryptocurrency markets because they’re an intermediary step for using fiat money to buy tokens like Bitcoin, and vice versa. They’re also often used as collateral for crypto loans.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, fell as much 3.3% to $65,878, after trading little changed for much of Friday. Solana slumped around 5.5%, while Dogecoin slipped about 5.6%.

“It appears to be in part a news-driven selloff today, as prices appear to have dipped around when the news was announced,” said Will Tamplin, senior analyst at Fairlead Strategies.

Tether’s USDT has a market capitalization of about $12O billion, and is the world’s most traded cryptocurrency. A spokesperson for Tether didn’t immediately response to request for comment. Tether Chief Executive Paolo Ardoino called the report “old noise” on the X social media platform.

The criminal investigation, run by prosecutors at the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office, is looking at whether the cryptocurrency has been used by third parties to fund illegal activities such as the drug trade, terrorism and hacking, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“We won’t really know until next week whether or not this has a longer-term effect on the market, but I would guess it has very little long-term effect, given the market has become immune to regulatory tape bombs,” said Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at Arca.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.