Synopsys $34 Billion Ansys Deal Gets UK Antitrust Scrutiny

Synopsys headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., on Wednesday, April, 13, 2022.

(Bloomberg) -- Chip-design firm Synopsys Inc.’s $34 billion takeover of software developer Ansys Inc. will be investigated by the UK’s antitrust watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Friday it had opened a formal phase one merger probe into the deal after it raised competition concerns.

The CMA has stepped up its scrutiny of the tech sector in recent years, taking a closer look at mergers from AI to cloud and chips. Its new digital markets powers, which will give the agency more scope to monitor big tech firms, will come into force later this year.

Synopsys, based in Sunnyvale, California, makes software used to design semiconductors, while Ansys makes simulation software used by engineers to help predict how products will work in the real world.

The deal, which was announced in January, is hoping to expand Synopsys’ customer base and its suite of products. In the announcement, the firms said that Ansys shareholders will receive $197 in cash and 0.345 shares of Synopsys stock per share.

The CMA set a Dec 20. date to decide whether to escalate it to an in-depth probe.

