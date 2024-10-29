Goldman’s Solomon ‘Concerned’ About Widening Mideast Conflict

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Chief Executive David Solomon expressed concern about the widening conflict in the Middle East even though it hasn’t had a significant impact on business yet.

“I am kind of concerned about the situation,” Solomon said in an interview on Bloomberg Television in Riyadh on Tuesday, where he is attending Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative.

“It is not good for security, safety and growth,” Solomon said about the conflict. “I hope leaders and governments around the world will be able to find a path to settle it down. Whenever you have uncertainty, that is not good for economic growth and prosperity.”

The comments come at a time when tensions between Israel and Iran are running at the highest levels in decades. Over the weekend, Israel struck military targets across Iran, delivering on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow to retaliate for a prior missile barrage by the Islamic Republic.

Still, the war “hasn’t had a significant impact on activity” in the region yet, Solomon said.

Meanwhile, the Goldman chief sounded bullish notes on the US economy and the outlook for dealmaking. “The US economy is doing quite well, it has been very resilient,” Solomon said.

“The base case in the US is a soft landing,” he said, adding that policy decisions that follow the US election will impact the outlook for next year.

Solomon is joined this week by a string of top global financial leaders including Citigroup Inc.’s Jane Fraser and BlackRock Inc.’s Larry Fink, who have become regulars at the Riyadh summit and are set to attend this year.

