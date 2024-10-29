Netflix Adds Universal’s Live-Action Films in Expanded Deal

The Netflix logo on a laptop arranged in Hastings-On-Hudson, New York, US, on Sunday, July 16, 2023. Netflix Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 18. Photographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. is renewing its licensing agreement with Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal to screen animated films from subsidiaries DreamWorks Animation and Illumination, and is expanding the deal to include live-action films starting in 2027.

The live-action films from Universal Pictures and Focus Features, which include franchises such as Fast & Furious and Jurassic Park, will appear on the Netflix streaming platform “no later than eight months following theatrical release,” the companies said in a statement Tuesday. After a home debut on Comcast’s Peacock streaming service, the company’s movies will be exclusively available on Netflix for 10 months before returning to Peacock.

As part of the deal, Netflix also has the option to license older titles from Universal’s library. The agreement comes as more entertainment companies — such as Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.., which earlier this year licensed its films based on DC Comics superheroes to Netflix — seek to monetize their film and television libraries by farming out the titles to competitors instead of keeping them exclusive to their own streaming platforms.

“With this expanded partnership, we’re providing an optimal experience for today’s consumer with a direct-to-consumer strategy that is advantageous to both NBCUniversal and Netflix,” Peter Levinsohn, NBCUniversal Studio Group chairman of distribution said in the statement.

