Unifor files for conciliation in contract talks with Canadian Pacific Kansas City

CALGARY — Unifor says it has filed for conciliation in its contract talks with railway company Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. The union represents more than 1,200 workers at CPKC, including mechanics, labourers, diesel service attendants and mechanical support staff.

Unifor says its negotiations with CPKC have reached an impasse over key issues.

Unifor Local 101R officially opened contract talks with the railway earlier this month.

Among the top concerns raised by the union were high levels of contracting out, forced overtime and company policies that hurt work-life balance.

CPKC says it is focused on arriving at a negotiated outcome that is in the best interests of its employees and their families.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.