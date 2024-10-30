BAE Says All Accounted For in Fire at Nuclear Submarine Shipyard

(Bloomberg) -- BAE Systems Plc said that all workers at its Barrow-in-Furness site had been accounted for after a fire broke out at the facility that builds nuclear submarines.

The company was working with emergency services to deal with the fire, and the area around the Devonshire Dock Hall had been evacuated, a spokesperson said in an email. Two workers had been taken to hospital for suspected smoke inhalation, with one subsequently being released, the spokesperson said.

Shares of BAE fell 1.3% at 8:17 a.m. in London. The stock has gained 13.8% this year.

The company will provide further updates in due course, the spokesperson said.

The shipyard in Barrow was founded in 1871, and is where Britain’s Astute-class nuclear submarines are built. BAE is also building the upcoming Dreadnought-class submarines at the shipyard.

