BlackRock’s Alacrity in Restructuring Talks With Private Lenders

(Bloomberg) -- Alacrity Solutions has entered into restructuring talks with its private credit lenders less than two years after the insurance claims manager was acquired by BlackRock Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company’s debt load includes roughly $1 billion in unitranche financing from Antares Capital, Blue Owl Capital Inc., KKR & Co. and others, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing a private transaction. Alacrity also has a mezzanine loan from Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The debt was already in place when BlackRock bought the company from Kohlberg & Co. in February 2023, one of the people said.

The negotiations come just months after direct lenders took ownership of educational-software company Pluralsight Inc. from Vista Equity Partners, the first major restructuring since private credit began taking Wall Street by storm in recent years. Alacrity, which handles insurance claims via a network of adjusters, has struggled over the past few quarters amid fewer weather related claims, the people said.

BlackRock is working with Evercore Inc., while Centerview Partners and AlixPartners are advising the company, the people said. The unitranche direct lenders are being advised by Latham & Watkins and FTI Consulting Inc., they added.

Representatives for Alacrity, BlackRock, Blue Owl, KKR, GSAM and FTI declined to comment. Antares, Evercore, Centerview, Alix Partners and Latham & Watkins didn’t respond to requests seeking comment made after normal business hours.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.