Blackstone Close to C$7 Billion Investment Deal with Rogers

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is close to a C$7 billion ($5 billion) agreement to buy a minority stake in parts of Rogers Communications Inc.’s wireless infrastructure, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The structured-equity transaction will help keep Rogers’ debt load under control as it seeks to buy a 37.5% stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. from BCE Inc.
Tony Staffieri, Rogers’ chief executive officer, said earlier this month that selling a stake in parts of its wireless backhaul infrastructure will help the company pay down debt while retaining full operational control of its network. He described the deal as “first-of-its kind” in Canada, signed with a leading global financial investor.
Representatives of Rogers declined to comment. Blackstone didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The identity of the investor was first reported by the Globe and Mail.
