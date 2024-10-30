Blackstone Close to C$7 Billion Investment Deal with Rogers

A Rogers store in the Capilano Mall in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Rogers Communications Inc. is still waiting to see if it can win regulatory approval for a takeover of a smaller Canadian cable company, 17 months after it was first announced. Photographer: Taehoon Kim/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is close to a C$7 billion ($5 billion) agreement to buy a minority stake in parts of Rogers Communications Inc.’s wireless infrastructure, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The structured-equity transaction will help keep Rogers’ debt load under control as it seeks to buy a 37.5% stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. from BCE Inc.

Tony Staffieri, Rogers’ chief executive officer, said earlier this month that selling a stake in parts of its wireless backhaul infrastructure will help the company pay down debt while retaining full operational control of its network. He described the deal as “first-of-its kind” in Canada, signed with a leading global financial investor.

Representatives of Rogers declined to comment. Blackstone didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The identity of the investor was first reported by the Globe and Mail.

