Eagles’ Lurie in Talks to Sell Stake in NFL Team to Family Behind Amkor Technology

(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Lurie is in talks to sell a minority stake in the Philadelphia Eagles football team to the family of technology titan Susan Y. Kim, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

A transaction, which hasn’t been finalized, is set to value the team at $8 billion or more, said some of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. All sales of interests in National Football League teams require NFL approval, and it’s possible that talks could collapse or other suitors emerge.

Kim will succeed her father, James Kim, as executive chairman of Amkor Technology Inc. on Thursday, the company said last month. James Kim founded Amkor’s predecessor, Amkor Electronics, in 1968. The family owns 50.2% of Amkor Technology, which has a market capitalization of about $6.8 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. James Kim also founded Electronics Boutique Holdings Corp., which was acquired by GameStop Corp. in 2005 for roughly $1.4 billion.

Amkor representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Eagles declined to comment.

Bloomberg News reported in June that Lurie was exploring the sale of a minority stake in the Eagles. The team won its first Super Bowl in 2018, beating the New England Patriots. Lurie, 73, has a net worth of $6.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s controlled the franchise since May 1994, when he acquired the Eagles from Norman Braman for a reported $185 million, a record for a sports team at the time.

