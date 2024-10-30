Humana Delivers Upbeat Earnings Report After Setbacks

(Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc.’s third-quarter profit exceeded Wall Street expectations and the company issued a more optimistic 2024 forecast, breaking with larger peers that have struggled to contain medical costs.

The Medicare insurer’s adjusted earnings were $4.16 a share, according to a statement Wednesday, well above analysts’ estimates. Profit for the year will be at least $16 a share, up from the previous forecast of approximately $16.

Shares of Humana gained 0.5% before US markets opened in New York. The stock had lost 44% this year through Tuesday’s close.

Humana has faced a series of shocks this year, including surprise jumps in expenses and a deterioration in crucial Medicare quality scores that are key to future years’ revenue. Investors have been growing impatient for signs that new Chief Executive Officer Jim Rechtin can turn the business around.

Next year’s profit will be at least in line with this year’s, the company said on its website. Because of the downgrade in its quality scores, Humana said, there’s a greater risk it won’t return to its target profit margin in individual Medicare Advantage by 2027.

The company’s medical-loss ratio, a closely watched gauge of expenses, was 89.9% in the quarter, in line with analysts’ expectations. Humana also boosted its expectations for Medicare membership growth in 2024.

Bloomberg News reported this month that Humana has resumed informal discussions about a combination with Cigna Group after talks fell apart last year.

It’s been a tough period for the insurance industry with large companies such as UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Elevance Health Inc. warning earlier this month that higher costs and stricter federal reimbursement rules are cutting into profits. Smaller players including Molina Healthcare Inc. and Centene Corp. have fared better.

