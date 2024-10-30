Hungary’s Economy Plunges Into Recession on Industry Downturn

Accell Hunland employees work inside the assembly line at the Acell Hunland electric bike plant in Toszeg, Hungary on 2022. September 7. Photo: Akos Stiller

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s economy unexpectedly entered a recession in the third quarter as domestic consumption failed for make up for a deep downturn in industrial production.

Gross domestic product fell 0.7% in the July-September period compared to the previous three months, according to preliminary data released by the statistics office on Wednesday. Most economists in a Bloomberg survey expected 0.1% expansion.

The decline follows a contraction in the second quarter and marks the first recession since early 2023. In its statement, the statistics office said the weak performance of industry and agriculture subtracted 2 percentage points from the economic output in the third quarter with services limiting the scale of the downturn.

Economy minister Marton Nagy has warned that GDP would likely miss forecasts, blaming the economic woes on the stagnation of Germany, Hungary’s biggest export market. The government is drawing up stimulus programs in an attempt to restart the economy before elections in 2026.

