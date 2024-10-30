Roku to Stop Reporting User Numbers; Shares Tumble

Roku products arranged in Hastings-On-Hudson, New York, US, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Roku Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 27.

(Bloomberg) -- Roku Inc., a manufacturer of set-top boxes used to stream TV, said it will no longer report the number of households that use its products, starting next year.

Shares of Roku fell 7.1% to $72 as of 4:49 p.m. in extended trading in New York.

The move is similar to Netflix Inc.’s decision to stop reporting subscriber numbers.

“Beginning with our Q1 2025 earnings results, we will no longer report quarterly updates on streaming households,” the company said in a statement. That means it will also no longer report average revenue per user.

The company said its key performance metrics will be streaming hours, platform revenue, adjusted earnings and free cash flow.

The company also issued a fourth-quarter profit forecast that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Adjusted earnings this quarter will be $30 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. That’s below the $36.2 million average of analysts’ estimates.

In April, shares of Netflix fell after the company announced it would stop reporting both subscribers and average revenue per user starting in the first quarter of 2025.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.