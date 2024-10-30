Super Micro Computer Auditor Ernst & Young Quits Amid Probe

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

(Bloomberg) -- Ernst & Young LLP resigned as the auditor to troubled server maker Super Micro Computer Inc., citing concerns about the company’s governance and transparency.

Ernst & Young raised questions about the firm’s commitment to integrity and ethics, according to a filing from Super Micro on Wednesday. The resignation comes a month after the Wall Street Journal reported that Department of Justice had launched a probe into an ex-employee’s claims that Super Micro violated accounting rules. Super Micro has begun the process of identifying a new auditor, it added in the statement.

Shares of the server supplier plunged as much as 38% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Scrutiny has intensified on Super Micro since a former employee, Bob Luong, alleged earlier this year in federal court that the company had sought to overstate its revenue. Short-seller Hindenburg Research subsequently referenced Luong’s claims in a research report about Super Micro, alleging “glaring accounting red flags, evidence of undisclosed related party transactions, sanctions and export control failures, and customer issues.”

The accounting firm said it only agreed with portions of the filing that Super Micro released on Wednesday. One notable area of disagreement is over Super Micro’s claim that the issues won’t lead to changes to previously issued financial results.

Super Micro said in August that it would delay its annual financial filings and that a special committee was evaluating internal controls over financial reporting.

The company sells high-powered servers for data centers and has experienced an explosion in demand for its wares amid the artificial intelligence boom. At one point earlier in the year, its shares had quadrupled. Since then, the enthusiasm has tapered, and its stock was up about 73% this year through Tuesday’s close.

