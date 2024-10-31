Gildan Activewear reports Q3 profit and sales up from year ago

David Swartz, senior equity analyst, consumer equity research and investment research at Morningstar, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the outlook for the apparel

MONTREAL — Gildan Activewear Inc. reported its third-quarter profit and sales rose compared with a year ago. The clothing maker says it earned $131.5 million or 82 cents per diluted share for its latest quarter compared with a profit of $127.4 million or 73 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Net sales for the quarter totalled $891.1 million, up from $869.9 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Gildan says it earned 85 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 74 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

In its guidance, Gildan says it now expects revenue growth for the full year to be up low-single digits, compared with earlier guidance of flat to up low-single digits.

The company also says it now expects adjusted diluted earnings per share for the year in a range of $2.97 to $3.02, compared with previous guidance of $2.92 to $3.07.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.