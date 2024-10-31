SoftwareOne Shares Tumble to Record Low After Guidance Cut

(Bloomberg) -- SoftwareOne Holding AG shares tumbled after the software company cut guidance and reported lower-than-expected revenue.

The shares lost as much as 36% to an all-time low of 8.21 Swiss francs. The drop erased about 700 million Swiss francs ($809 million) of market value.

“We have some homework to do and there are some market issues as well, so honestly it will take some time,” Raphael Erb, the company’s new chief executive officer said on a conference call.

Also weighing on the tech industry was investor’s frosty reaction to Microsoft Corp. results. SoftwareOne is among the largest resellers of Microsoft software licenses, advising companies on purchases.

The Swiss firm also said that it’s continuing discussions about a possible sale, though noted the challenges of the current business environment. In September, Bloomberg reported SoftwareOne is also exploring a potential combination with smaller Norwegian competitor Crayon Group Holding ASA.

