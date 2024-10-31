UBS Capital Level Depends on Resolution Plan, Keller-Sutter Says

(Bloomberg) -- Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said that the level of extra capital that UBS Group AG will have to maintain against its foreign units depends largely on how well the bank prepares for an emergency scenario.

“What we have seen with Credit Suisse that subsidiaries in the United States and the United Kingdom were not sufficiently capitalized,” Keller-Sutter said at a Bloomberg event in Zurich on Thursday. She declined to say how much more capital will be needed, as the amount hasn’t been decided yet.

“This depends on the resolvability of UBS,” Keller-Sutter said. “You have to look at the whole package.”

Earlier this month the financial regulator Finma told UBS to rework parts of its emergency plan, including elements that prepare for it to be wound down in a crisis. The aim is to take account of the bank’s new size and complexity following the acquisition of Credit Suisse last year.

Switzerland’s central bank and financial regulator Finma have both spoken out in favor of increasing the capital backing big banks must hold against their foreign units to 100%, from the current level of 60%.

Keller-Sutter said Thursday that she’d be against any proposal to merge the two entities as a way to strengthen financial regulation in the country.

In a sweeping set of reform proposals in April, the government identified the lower capital measure as a core weakness that contributed to the the Credit Suisse crisis as it essentially rendered the sale of subsidiaries abroad impossible in an emergency. While it has said the percentage must rise, it has so far refrained from giving a precise number.

The government and UBS are at loggerheads over the changes,which could see the bank’s capital requirement increase by as much as $25 billion. UBS Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti has argued against the measure, saying that Switzerland’s regulatory regime is already one of the world’s strictest.

