Charter Stems Home Broadband Losses Despite End of Subsidy

A Spectrum store in New York, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Charter Communications Inc. released earnings figures on February 2.

(Bloomberg) -- Charter Communications Inc., the cable and internet giant, lost fewer broadband subscribers than analysts expected in the third quarter, despite the end of a federal internet subsidy program.

The company reported it lost 113,000 home broadband internet customers in the three months ended Sept. 30, beating estimates for a loss of 248,000. Charter, which operates the Spectrum brand, parted ways with 281,000 home video customers compared with estimates for losses of 368,000, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Charter is fighting competition from Verizon Communications Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc., which are siphoning off home internet subscribers and as the pay-TV business continues to succumb to streaming.

Overall, revenue at Stamford, Connecticut-based Charter rose 1.6% to $13.8 billion in the third quarter, beating analysts’ projections of $13.7 billion, virtually flat from last quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 3.6% to $5.6 billion meeting projections of $5.6 billion.

Charter relies on three main lines of business for its revenue: video service, internet access and wireless phone service. Subscribers to two of those businesses, video and broadband, have been shrinking. On Thursday, Comcast Corp. said it was considering spinning off its cable TV channels into a separate entity as a way to confront the shifting landscape in the media business.

Charter is also the most vulnerable to the end of the government’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which offered subsidized internet access during the pandemic. The company had about 5 million such subscribers, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The program ended in April.

The good news for cable providers is that their broadband losses are likely to begin leveling off next year alongside slowing growth for fixed wireless service, the technology offered by the telecom giants. At the same time, Charter and Comcast Corp. have found success in selling their own mobile plans to customers.

Mobile plan sales were a bright spot for Charter, which added 545,000 new mobile lines in the quarter. Comcast reported 319,000 new wireless customers on Thursday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.